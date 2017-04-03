In West Virginia, greyhound racing's days could be numbered
At one of the last remaining greyhound tracks in the U.S., dogs with names such as Terracuda and Flyin Jawbreaker outnumber the people watching in the stands. The race bettors and spectators at the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort in West Virginia stopped showing up long ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|9 hr
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 2
|Logic101
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC