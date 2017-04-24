Idaho Legislature's action on school science standards draws national ...
In an article headlined, "Idaho: Far From Standard," the Weather Channel today has an extensive report on Idaho lawmakers' move to strip five standards dealing with climate change from the state's school science standards, at least temporarily. Idaho is the only state, so far, where the Legislature has successfully made that move, writes Weather.com reporter James Crugnale; in six states Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming similar efforts have failed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Hans Hass
|3
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|22 hr
|Latitsia
|8
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Sun
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|Marc Gamble
|Apr 18
|Stacey
|1
|Parental notification bill being considered in ...
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC