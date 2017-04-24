Idaho Legislature's action on school science standards draws national ...

In an article headlined, "Idaho: Far From Standard," the Weather Channel today has an extensive report on Idaho lawmakers' move to strip five standards dealing with climate change from the state's school science standards, at least temporarily. Idaho is the only state, so far, where the Legislature has successfully made that move, writes Weather.com reporter James Crugnale; in six states Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming similar efforts have failed.

