Hamilton Middle School hosts Social Studies Showcase
Photo Provided Hamilton Middle School eighth-grader Hayden Barrows poses as "Devil Anse" Hatfield in a wax museum at the first Social Studies Showcase at Hamilton. The event was held Thursday and featured student projects on notable West Virginians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 19
|KCinNYC
|6
|Marc Gamble
|Apr 18
|Stacey
|1
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Apr 17
|They r the devil
|2
|Parental notification bill being considered in ...
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 5
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC