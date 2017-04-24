Governor, Legislature divided on spending
Nearly two weeks after West Virginia's Democratic governor vetoed the budget approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, negotiations have yet to resolve disagreements on tax changes and spending cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Haans Haas
|10
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|4 hr
|Haans Hass
|5
|Eric McGuire is a hill-billy Facebook bully, an...
|8 hr
|EricMcGuire
|1
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|10 hr
|Alexandra
|2
|indictments and questions
|Wed
|Queen B
|3
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|Wed
|MadMoney
|34
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 23
|Latitsia
|8
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC