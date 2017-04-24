Governor, Legislature divided on spen...

Governor, Legislature divided on spending

12 hrs ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Nearly two weeks after West Virginia's Democratic governor vetoed the budget approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, negotiations have yet to resolve disagreements on tax changes and spending cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

