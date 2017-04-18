Government shutdown coming? If miners cana t get enough help, maybe

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is considering a 28-month extension of retired coal miners' health benefits, but his plan could inflame a dispute that threatens to trigger a partial government shutdown next week. Senate Democrats, including West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Ohio's Sherrod Brown, have vowed to use whatever means they have to force Congress to take care of the health care issue once and for all with a permanent fix.

