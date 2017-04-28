Gov. Justice calling lawmakers back t...

Gov. Justice calling lawmakers back to resolve budget

1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Gov. Jim Justice will call legislators in for a special session May 4 to deal with the budget, he announced Wednesday. Almost two weeks after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a budget approved by the state Legislature, negotiations have yet to resolve disagreements on tax changes and spending cuts.

