Gary Lineker congratulates ex-wife Danielle Bux on pregnancy
Despite the breakdown of their relationship, Danielle has remained close to Gary, who has become a father figure in her teenage daughter's life. Bux, who split from the football pundit previous year, posted a photograph of herself on Instagram in which she is showing off what appears to be a baby bump.
