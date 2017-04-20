Franklin, W.Va. Man Dies In Rockingham County Crash
One person was killed at about 6 p.m. Thursday in a head-on collision between a Jeep and a feed truck on Rawley Pike near the West Virginia border when witnesses were unable to get the Jeep's driver out of the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames, according to Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Chad Stover. One person was killed at about 6 p.m. Thursday in a head-on collision between a Jeep and a feed truck on Rawley Pike near the West Virginia border when witnesses were unable to get the Jeep's driver out of the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames, according to Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Chad Stover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parental notification bill being considered in ...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 5
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 2
|Logic101
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC