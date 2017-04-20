Franklin, W.Va. Man Dies In Rockingha...

Franklin, W.Va. Man Dies In Rockingham County Crash

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

One person was killed at about 6 p.m. Thursday in a head-on collision between a Jeep and a feed truck on Rawley Pike near the West Virginia border when witnesses were unable to get the Jeep's driver out of the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames, according to Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Chad Stover.

