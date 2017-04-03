Field Representative Added for Eastern Panhandle
The West Virginia Secretary of State's office has added a field representative for the state's eastern panhandle. Secretary of State, Mac Warner's office said in a news release that Darrell Shull will serve Pendleton, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
