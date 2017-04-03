Federal Funds to Repair West Virginia Flood-Damaged Roads
Nearly $35 million in federal funding will help repair roads and highways damaged in West Virginia over the past two years. Jenkins says in a news release the state Department of Transportation will use $4 million for roads and infrastructure on federal lands in Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Randolph counties that were damaged in last June's flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Mon
|tax payer
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 2
|Logic101
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|34
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC