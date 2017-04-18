Facemyer leaving PAZ Inc.
Facemyer said she could not officially announce her new job, saying that organization will be making the announcement in the near future. In her role as president of PAZ, Facemyer has worked to retain and expand the region's industrial base and market West Virginia as a location to grow the polymer industry, according to the organization's website.
