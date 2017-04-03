Educational centers look to meet drop in support
West Virginia's regional education service agencies are facing the loss of about $3.5 million in state funding annually, but the amount represents only a drop in a $50 million yearly budget bucket for the eight RESAs across the state, according to figures provided by the West Virginia Department of Education.
