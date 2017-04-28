Drug Take Back Day returns with nearl...

Drug Take Back Day returns with nearly 100 drop off sites in W.Va.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Law enforcement agencies across West Virginia will be at nearly 100 locations this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agencies' National Drug Take Back Day. Residents are encouraged to bring any unwanted, expired or unused prescription drugs to the drop off sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law 9 hr AGREE 7
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) 15 hr They r the devil 12
Eric McGuire is a hill-billy Facebook bully, an... Thu EricMcGuire 1
Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai... Thu Alexandra 2
indictments and questions Wed Queen B 3
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) Wed MadMoney 34
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... Apr 23 Latitsia 8
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,625,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC