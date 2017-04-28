Drug Take Back Day returns with nearly 100 drop off sites in W.Va.
Law enforcement agencies across West Virginia will be at nearly 100 locations this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agencies' National Drug Take Back Day. Residents are encouraged to bring any unwanted, expired or unused prescription drugs to the drop off sites.
