DOXA 2017 review: Waking The Sleeping Giant
Young Turk Cenk Uygur offers one of the more acute comments in this U.S. election postmortem when he says the Democrats handed the presidency to Trump "with their arrogance". An examination of the fractured state of American resistance, Giant seriously rouses when it looks at Black Lives Matter or the story of West Virginian Sabrina Shrader, moved to run for state representative from the losing side of the class divide by the Bernie Sanders campaign, also documented here from its earliest days.
Read more at The Georgia Straight.
