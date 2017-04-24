Don't Let Fear Mongering Work

15 hrs ago Read more: The Intelligencer

The sky over West Virginia's majestic mountains would not have fallen had Gov. Jim Justice agreed to a budget plan legislators sent him earlier this month, despite what he has been saying. And the drastic cuts in state spending Justice and his supporters claimed were included in that budget simply did not exist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

