Discussion to explore language of gender, identity
That was when he realized his body and identity did not fit with who looked back when he gazed into a mirror. "I actually remember this moment in the summer of 1973, when I was 8 years old," Kander said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends an Drugs
|16 hr
|AffectsEveryone
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Sat
|Peet
|9
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|Sat
|HighLife
|35
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Apr 28
|AGREE
|7
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|They r the devil
|12
|Eric McGuire is a hill-billy Facebook bully, an...
|Apr 27
|EricMcGuire
|1
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Apr 27
|Alexandra
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC