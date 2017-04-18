"Crick In The Holler" Indiegogo Campaign

Columbia film student Ursula Ellis just wanted to make a film about West Virginia that might matter to people outside of the Mountain State In December, Ellis, her producer Kiera Lewis and a New York film crew came to Alderson and Summersville, where they shot "Crick in the Holler," a film inspired in part by the Elk River chemical spill in 2014.

