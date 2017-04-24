CPD releases names of suspect, 2 offi...

CPD releases names of suspect, 2 officers involved in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WMBF

The names of the suspect and the two CPD officers involved in a shooting outside of a Walmart on Bush River Road Wednesday have been released. The suspect has been identified at Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law 20 hr AGREE 7
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Thu They r the devil 12
Eric McGuire is a hill-billy Facebook bully, an... Thu EricMcGuire 1
Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai... Thu Alexandra 2
indictments and questions Apr 26 Queen B 3
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) Apr 26 MadMoney 34
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... Apr 23 Latitsia 8
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,879 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC