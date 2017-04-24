CPD releases names of suspect, 2 officers involved in shooting
The names of the suspect and the two CPD officers involved in a shooting outside of a Walmart on Bush River Road Wednesday have been released. The suspect has been identified at Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|20 hr
|AGREE
|7
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Thu
|They r the devil
|12
|Eric McGuire is a hill-billy Facebook bully, an...
|Thu
|EricMcGuire
|1
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Thu
|Alexandra
|2
|indictments and questions
|Apr 26
|Queen B
|3
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|Apr 26
|MadMoney
|34
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 23
|Latitsia
|8
