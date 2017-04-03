Colorado Attorney General Pursues 'True Lender' and...

These complaints drive home the importance of closely scrutinizing contractual provisions governing a "bank model" relationship between a non-bank lender and a bank to ensure that all legal and economic risks cannot be construed as resting with the non-bank. On February 15, the Colorado Attorney General filed substantially similar, separate amended complaints in the U.S. District Court of Colorado against Marlette Funding LLC and Avant of Colorado LLC, alleging violations of Colorado's Uniform Consumer Credit Code based on "true lender" and loan assignment cases.

