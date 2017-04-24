Chamber welcomes WVU President Gee -
West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, pictured, delivers the keynote address at Thursday's 71st annual Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce Spring Dinner, held at the First Church of God Ministry Center. POINT PLEASANT - "The question is this, we all love being West Virginians, but do we have the courage to be West Virginians? If we do, we will thrive, if we don't, we will have difficulty."
