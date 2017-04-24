Chad Walters and Kimberly Drinko Walt...

Chad Walters and Kimberly Drinko Walters make gift in honor of...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Huntington News

Chad Walters and Kimberly Drinko Walters have made a $25,000 gift to support the operations of the West Virginia Autism Training Center. Kimberly Drinko Walters is the granddaughter of the late John Deaver Drinko and Elizabeth Gibson Drinko, major benefactors of Marshall University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
indictments and questions 8 hr Queen B 3
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law 9 hr Hans Hass 3
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) 11 hr MadMoney 34
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Mon Hans Hass 3
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... Sun Latitsia 8
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) Apr 23 Slick Wiener Oreilly 41
Marc Gamble Apr 18 Stacey 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC