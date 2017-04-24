Chad Walters and Kimberly Drinko Walters make gift in honor of...
Chad Walters and Kimberly Drinko Walters have made a $25,000 gift to support the operations of the West Virginia Autism Training Center. Kimberly Drinko Walters is the granddaughter of the late John Deaver Drinko and Elizabeth Gibson Drinko, major benefactors of Marshall University.
