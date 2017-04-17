Capito encouraged by Energy Secretary...

Capito encouraged by Energy Secretary's electric grid study

19 hrs ago Read more: WOAY

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito today applauded U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry's decision to initiate a study of the nation's electric grid, specifically examining the impact regulatory burdens have had on base load power sources, as well as the importance of fuel diversity in ensuring grid reliability. The study was initiated Friday and will continue over a two-month period.

