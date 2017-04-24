Bathroom battleground

14 hrs ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Now that North Carolinas' Bathroom Bill has been partially repealed and the West Virginia Legislature has not resurrected the 2016 Religious Freedom Restoration Act , this issue may be resolved unless the Federal government weighs in. Still, I'd like to express my disagreement with syndicated columnist Walter Williams, whose editorial appeared in this newspaper last month, comparing transgendered persons to someone who flippantly decides to change their racial or gender identity for personal gain.

