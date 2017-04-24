Balloons released in Parkersburg to r...

Balloons released in Parkersburg to raise awareness, honor victims of child abuse

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Jeff Baughan West Virginia State Police Trooper First Class Jennifer DeMeyer, Williamstown Police Chief Shawn Graham, Vienna Police Lt. Kevin Parrish and Wood County Sheriff's Deputy C.L. McClung walked the Children's Memorial Flag from the Parkersburg Municipal Building to the center square fountain where the event was held.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friends an Drugs 48 min AffectsEveryone 1
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... 18 hr Peet 9
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) Sat HighLife 35
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Fri AGREE 7
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Thu They r the devil 12
Eric McGuire is a hill-billy Facebook bully, an... Apr 27 EricMcGuire 1
Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai... Apr 27 Alexandra 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,668,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC