Attorney General Morrisey Continues Mission to Protect Consumers in West Virginia

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently renewed a contract with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to help protect West Virginians from potentially dangerous products. The CPSC Commissioning Program allows investigators with the Attorney General's Office to visit stores across the state and monitor for the presence of recalled products.

