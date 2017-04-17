Attorney General Morrisey Continues Mission to Protect Consumers in West Virginia
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently renewed a contract with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to help protect West Virginians from potentially dangerous products. The CPSC Commissioning Program allows investigators with the Attorney General's Office to visit stores across the state and monitor for the presence of recalled products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|They r the devil
|2
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 9
|robert
|4
|Parental notification bill being considered in ...
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 5
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC