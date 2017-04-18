Attorney General Morrisey, 14-State C...

Attorney General Morrisey, 14-State Coalition Defend Trump Order to Ease Overregulation

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Wisconsin Attorney General Brad D. Schimel lead a 14-state coalition urging a federal court to uphold an executive order aimed at reducing the regulatory burden on state governments and citizens. The friend-of-the-court brief, filed late Monday, defends President Trump's so-called "1-in 2-out" rule, which strives to eliminate unnecessary and costly regulation by requiring the federal bureaucracy to do away with two regulations for every new rule it creates.

