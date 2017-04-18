Attorney General Morrisey, 14-State Coalition Defend Trump Order to Ease Overregulation

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Wisconsin Attorney General Brad D. Schimel lead a 14-state coalition urging a federal court to uphold an executive order aimed at reducing the regulatory burden on state governments and citizens. The friend-of-the-court brief, filed late Monday, defends President Trump's so-called "1-in 2-out" rule, which strives to eliminate unnecessary and costly regulation by requiring the federal bureaucracy to do away with two regulations for every new rule it creates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.