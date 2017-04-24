Around the Region for April 25
A 35-year-old murder in Beckley will be one of the first focuses of Crime Stoppers of West Virginia's new cold case task force. That as part of the new initiative, Beckley Police are seeking information about the 1981 murder of 27-year-old teacher Cynthia Miller.
