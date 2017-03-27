ARC is wasting our taxes

For more then 50 years, the Appalachian Regional Commission has carved out a comfortable spot on the federal budget, fueled by bizarre pet projects and cronyism that have done virtually nothing to benefit the people living and struggling in Appalachia. This year, as the threat of defunding finally looms, the agency has not changed its tactics or proved its worth - though it has recruited a few politicians to deliver carefully worded statements on its behalf.

