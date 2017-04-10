Amendments to the Aboveground Storage Tank Act to Become Law
House Bill 2811, amending the Aboveground Storage Tank Act, previously passed the West Virginia House and Senate and then was signed by Governor Justice on April 4, 2017. Thus, the amendments to the AST Act included in HB 2811 will become law on June 23, 2017.
