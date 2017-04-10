AHA works to improve outcomes of heart attacks through Mission: Lifeline initiative
The American Heart Association of West Virginia is closing out a three-year initiative to improve outcomes of heart attacks across the state. The Mission: Lifeline program was developed to deliver the best possible care to those suffering high-risk time-sensitive emergencies including heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrest.
