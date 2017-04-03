Acclaimed Bluesman Blind Lemon Pledge Takes a 'Backwoods Glance' at Americana Music on His New Album

Even a guy with the stage name Blind Lemon Pledge can't sing the blues all the time! After a nearly decade long discography exploring a multitude of blues-related styles, Blind Lemon Pledge is taking a ' Backwoods Glance ' with a new album that explores his Americana, Folk, and Country influences. The new album is distributed by CDBaby and available on Amazon , iTunes , Spotify and other major outlets.

