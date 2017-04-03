Acclaimed Bluesman Blind Lemon Pledge Takes a 'Backwoods Glance' at Americana Music on His New Album
Even a guy with the stage name Blind Lemon Pledge can't sing the blues all the time! After a nearly decade long discography exploring a multitude of blues-related styles, Blind Lemon Pledge is taking a ' Backwoods Glance ' with a new album that explores his Americana, Folk, and Country influences. The new album is distributed by CDBaby and available on Amazon , iTunes , Spotify and other major outlets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|18 hr
|tax payer
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Sun
|Logic101
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|34
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC