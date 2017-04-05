A snowstorm is likely in the mountains of Md. and W.Va. Thursday night
Behind the intense storm system igniting severe weather across the Southeast , a deep pool of cold air will rush eastward. This chilled air will support significant snows in the mountains of eastern West Virginia and Western Maryland Thursday night into Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 2
|Logic101
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC