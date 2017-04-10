2020 census discussed at LCC -
The West Virginia partnership specialist with the United States Census Bureau, Janet Young Spry, presented the LCC with information concerning the census along with a request to form committee which could help ensure Logan County is thoroughly represented in the census count.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 9
|robert
|4
|Parental notification bill being considered in ...
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 5
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC