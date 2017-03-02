You Get What You Vote For

Almost 23,000 retired coal miners and their dependents on Wednesday received official notification that they could lose their health care benefits by April 30. "This is causing tremendous mental and in some cases physical trauma to these senior citizens," United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts said Wednesday. "They will now have to begin contemplating whether to continue to get medicines and treatments they need to live or to buy groceries.

