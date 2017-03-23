Women's and Girl's Day at the Legisla...

Women's and Girl's Day at the Legislature

The West Virginia Women's Commission is hosting the 2017 Women's and Girls' Day at the Legislature on March 27, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Culture Center and State Capitol in Charleston. Attendees will tour the Capitol, attend either the house or senate sessions where the reading of resolutions will take place, and lastly be given the opportunity to discuss concerns with their legislators.

