With legislative session on home stre...

With legislative session on home stretch, is a budget compromise possible?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

With just about one-third of the West Virginia legislative session remaining, lawmakers and Gov. Jim Justice are feeling each other out over whether there's room for compromise on their visions for the state budget. "This process, you have to put something on the table to start the dialogue and the negotiation process and the compromise," Justice said Friday afternoon during a conversation with reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) 7 hr CatInTheHat 12
News JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State 15 hr fyi 2
Alternative Music on Public Radio? 17 hr gandolf 4
Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap Mar 17 ulricagina1206 1
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 15 Trump is the man 1
indictments and questions Mar 15 Loose 1
. I'm Jesse Pennington Mar 14 Jesse Pennington 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,675,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC