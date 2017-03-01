WIC program encourages healthy lifest...

WIC program encourages healthy lifestyles

During the month of March, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources , Women, Infants, and Children Program is encouraging residents to start small in their goals for healthy eating habits "one forkful at a time" as part of National Nutrition Month.

