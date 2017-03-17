West Virginians weigh in on broadband expansion bill during Friday public hearing
Members of the House Judiciary Committee are expected to take up a bill written to make high-speed Internet more accessible in West Virginia. The bill would allow for the forming of co-ops by reforming and expanding the duties of the state Broadband Enhancement Council.
