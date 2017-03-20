West Virginia Republicans want to gut...

West Virginia Republicans want to gut mine safety rules as Trump looks to loosen federal standards

A bill under consideration by the West Virginia Senate would eliminate mine safety enforcement as the White House considers weakening federal health and safety standards. The Republican-backed legislation would strip regulators of their authority to write health and safety regulations, and mine operators wouldn't be fined for violating those standards, reported the Charleston Gazette-Mail .

