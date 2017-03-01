West Virginia reps stay busy with resolutions, bills in D.C.
A bill to deter American companies from sending call center and service jobs to foreign nations was reintroduced by a West Virginia representative. Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., and Rep. Gene Green, D-Texas, reintroduced H.R. 1300, the U.S. Call Center and Consumer Protection Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Fuckyoujamesreed
|225
|anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15)
|Mar 2
|Curious more
|2
|Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07)
|Feb 28
|Suehowell
|7
|Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09)
|Feb 27
|Tenrail
|19
|Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360
|Feb 26
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Feb 24
|OZZY304
|8
|Ashley arbogast
|Feb 22
|Annyomous
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC