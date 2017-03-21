West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Class of 2018 announced
Six new members will be inducted for their lasting contributions to music in West Virginia and beyond the state's borders during a ceremony scheduled for early next year. Ann Magnuson is a multi-talented writer, actress, singer, musician, and stage performer whose extensive career covers almost every facet of the arts.
