West Virginia community college chancellor testifies on Capitol Hill

The chancellor for West Virginia's Community and Technical College System is touting the Mountain State's workforce development successes in community and technical education and encouraging U.S. senators to invest more in such programs. On Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Tucker was on Capitol Hill to testify at a hearing on "STEM Education: Preparing Students for the Careers of Today and the Future," specifically as it relates to the Every Student Succeeds Act.

