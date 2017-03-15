West Virginia community college chancellor testifies on Capitol Hill
The chancellor for West Virginia's Community and Technical College System is touting the Mountain State's workforce development successes in community and technical education and encouraging U.S. senators to invest more in such programs. On Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Tucker was on Capitol Hill to testify at a hearing on "STEM Education: Preparing Students for the Careers of Today and the Future," specifically as it relates to the Every Student Succeeds Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|7 hr
|Trump is the man
|2
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|7 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|indictments and questions
|23 hr
|Loose
|1
|. I'm Jesse Pennington
|Tue
|Jesse Pennington
|1
|Chronic Pain Patients: Class actin lawsuit agai... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Mookymook
|3
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Mookymook
|5
|Hey West Virginia, Stop thing fracking and coal...
|Tue
|mookymook
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC