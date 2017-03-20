West Virginia ag officials trimming vehicles from fleet
The state Department of Agriculture is heeding a call from Gov. Jim Justice to reduce the number of state vehicles its workers drive. Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt says the department is reducing its vehicle fleet by 23, or 15 percent.
