W.Va. population centers shifting - 12:30 pm updated:
West Virginia's most populous county will be much closer to the nation's capital than the state capital in a few decades, if current U.S. Census trends continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Thu
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Wed
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Mar 21
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC