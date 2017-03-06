W.Va. House bill creates office to mo...

W.Va. House bill creates office to monitor overdoses

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

A bill that would create an office to track drug overdoses to have information to apply for grants passed the House of Delegates and was sent to the Senate. which passed in the House last week 97-1, would create a central repository of drug overdose information in West Virginia, called the "Office of Drug Control Policy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Mar 4 Fuckyoujamesreed 225
anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15) Mar 2 Curious more 2
Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07) Feb 28 Suehowell 7
Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09) Feb 27 Tenrail 19
Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360 Feb 26 ulricagina1206 1
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Feb 24 OZZY304 8
Ashley arbogast Feb 22 Annyomous 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC