W.Va. House bill creates office to monitor overdoses
A bill that would create an office to track drug overdoses to have information to apply for grants passed the House of Delegates and was sent to the Senate. which passed in the House last week 97-1, would create a central repository of drug overdose information in West Virginia, called the "Office of Drug Control Policy."
