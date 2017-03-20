W.Va. AG Urges Legislature To Strengt...

W.Va. AG Urges Legislature To Strengthen State's Fight Against Medicaid Fraud

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauds the Senate Government Organization Committee for advancing legislation that will allow the state to more vigorously combat Medicaid fraud. The Attorney General now urges the full Senate and House to pass the legislation, Senate Bill 500, indicating their approval will bring West Virginia in line with aggressive Medicaid Fraud Control Units across the nation.

