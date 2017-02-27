W.Va. AG Discusses Coal, Substance Abuse with President Trump
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discussed efforts to reinvigorate coal mining and eradicate the state's opioid drug epidemic during a Tuesday meeting with President Donald Trump. The Attorney General visited the White House as part of this week's Winter Meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General.
