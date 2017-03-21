W.V. Senate to vote on school access to naloxone

When it comes to the question of substance abuse, West Virginians from the state's deepest hollows all the way to its marble Capitol are looking for answers every day. With a vote on one bill Tuesday, Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, said he hoped to find answers to at least one question: How deep the state's opioid epidemic has bled into the state's K-12 school system.

