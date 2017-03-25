VP Pence addresses small business leaders, rally in West Virginia
SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. - Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd of West Virginia small business leaders that President Donald Trump will be "the best friend American small business will ever have."
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Mar 22
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Mar 21
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC