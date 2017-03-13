Voters give view of recent town hall

Voters give view of recent town hall

West Virginia representatives attended a West Virginia State Society reception in Washington, D.C. last week where they were met by constituent complaints and questions. During the reception, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., took questions from the audience regarding health care, environmental issues and other concerns.

